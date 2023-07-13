Omaha Police identify 18-year-old arrested after incident near Westroads Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are sharing more details about Wednesday night’s incident near Westroads Mall and confirmed they had arrested an 18-year-old man from North Platte.

Police said Anthony Martinez, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday evening after a volatile situation unfolded in a Westroads Mall parking lot that started when he called 911 at 7:11 p.m.

Anthony Martinez (Omaha Police Department)

According to a report OPD released on Thursday afternoon, Martinez told 911 dispatchers that he would shoot at any responding officers — and that he would take his own life.

Police said in an update from the scene Wednesday that there was never a threat inside the mall, but Thursday’s report noted that shoppers had been “evacuated to a safe location.”

“Martinez eventually put the handgun down. Officers took him into custody without incident,” the release states. He was then taken to a hospital.

Martinez has since been released and booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of firing a firearm at an occupied building, terrorist threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, and minor in possession of a gun.

“Officers located several spent shell casings outside the mall and a vehicle that had been damaged from gunfire,” the report states.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.