Omaha Police: ‘Hit list’ found in home of man killed following pursuit

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Omaha Police executing a search warrant at the home of the man shot dead following a high-speed chase said they found a hit list at his residence.

OPD said in a release Thursday that the homicide unit was granted a search warrant for 41-year-old Matthew Briggs’ Papillion home. The note they found contained multiple names, including Steven “Greg” Donsbach, 52, and Briggs’ ex-girlfriends.

Briggs had been sought by police after Donsbach had been found dead in a residence on Essex Drive, near Regency Park, Saturday morning. Further investigation revealed that Briggs had been involved in incidents at two southwest Omaha homes before police found Donsbach dead.

Matthew Briggs (WOWT)

Briggs was shot and killed Saturday on a road near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs after a 3:30 p.m. carjacking led to a multi-agency chase that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs and will provide future updates once a review of the incident is complete.

Timeline of events involving Briggs, according to OPD:

5:48 a.m. - Officers were dispatched to a southwest Omaha residence for a cutting. Contact was made with the initial domestic violence victim who was assaulted by Matthew Briggs and threatened with a firearm. Mr. Briggs forced entry into the residence. The victim was an ex-girlfriend.

6:23 a.m. - Officers were dispatched to a second southwest Omaha residence in an attempt to find Mr. Briggs based on investigative information. This residence belongs to a second ex-girlfriend of Mr. Briggs. While officers were on the way to the residence, 911 received a call from a neighbor who was shot at after Mr. Briggs returned for a second time to ram the garage doors of the residence with his car. Surveillance footage shows both occurrences where Mr. Briggs damages the garages.

6:40 a.m. - OPD received information that Mr. Briggs had shot Mr. Donsbach. Officers were dispatched to 9927 Essex Drive at 6:45 a.m. and found the front door damaged by gunfire. Mr. Donsbach was found dead inside the residence by apparent gunfire. Surveillance footage showed an older red Buick in the area of Mr. Donsbach’s residence matching that of Mr. Briggs’ 2005 red Buick Century.

7:46 a.m. - Broadcast with Mr. Briggs’ description and car information was provided to dispatch to be re-broadcast every two hours until he was located. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit, Fugitive Unit, Gang Unit, regional detectives, Air Support Unit, K9 Unit, and Uniform Patrol Bureau officers along with other local law enforcement agencies made multiple attempts to locate Mr. Briggs around the metropolitan area with no success.

1:00 p.m. - A citizen called 911 and reported they saw a red Buick sedan with an unknown Iowa license plate in Mandan Park (6000 S.13th Street). The car was found still running in a grassy ravine. Under the Iowa license plates were the Nebraska license plates revealing the vehicle to belong to Mr. Briggs. A large-scale search with numerous law enforcement personnel began in the Mandan Park area.

3:32 p.m. - OPD was notified through 911 that there was a carjacking that just occurred south of Mandan Park in Sarpy County. The suspect description matched that of Mr. Briggs. The car that was taken was a blue Toyota Camry. Officers quickly located the car and a pursuit was declared. ABLE 1 also assisted with the pursuit. The pursuit eventually entered Iowa.

3:53 p.m. - Officer-involved shooting occurred near College Road and Valley View Drive where Mr. Briggs was shot inside the stolen Toyota Camry. A shotgun and handgun were found inside the stolen vehicle driven by Mr. Briggs. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he died.

