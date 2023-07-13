Omaha non-profit helping welcome, accommodate refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, there are an estimated 40,000 refugees in the Omaha metro. One of the first and biggest hurdles they face is finding a quality place to live.

That’s why an Omaha organization is working on a first-of-its-kind study to see how it can help.

Pew Bway Htoo was born in a Thailand refugee camp after her parents fled the Karen State of Burma to escape persecution from the Burmese military.

“In the refugee camp, you don’t have no future,” Pew said. “You just try to survive day by day.”

For fourteen years she lived there, idealizing life in America.

“We used to watch movies in the refugee camp,” Pew said. “America: they have big buildings, a beautiful city. But then when we come here, we were surprised, and we think: this is different than the movie and the reality is hard.”

The resettlement agency put Pew and her family in a sub-standard apartment complex in Omaha with other refugees.

“I remember sleeping in those inflatable pools because at least I get to sleep and no bed bug can bite me at night,” she said.

Pew told 6 News that housing challenges are a shared experience among refugees and the problems are worsened by financial and language barriers.

Now she helps other refugees settle into better circumstances than she did through an Omaha-based non-profit called Restoring Dignity.

“Refugee families, they already face so many challenges in their life, and this is the least we can do when they get here,” Pew said.

That non-profit recently won a $130,000 grant to conduct an extensive, year-long study on how to better support refugees in their housing search.

“For a long time, we’ve wanted to know what more can we do,” Restoring Dignity’s Hanna Vlach said.

That money will help launch a study across what they hope include hundreds of refugees, landlords, and other support organizations.

“If you’re not hearing from the people who it’s impacting, then you’re not really listening,” Vlach said. “And you’re creating solutions that may not be helpful or efficient.”

The founder says the results of the study will help them create a road map to a better housing search for refugees.

