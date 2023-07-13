Nebraska Pro Volleyball announces home court, president

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s very own professional volleyball team announced where it will play its home matches along with its staff Thursday morning.

Nebraska Pro Volleyball will play its home matches at CHI Health Center. The team will be coached by current Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

The team is part of the forthcoming Pro Volleyball Federation, which will launch in early 2024. Other markets include Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Columbus, Ohio.

The team is owned by global pop star Jason Derulo, along with City+Ventures co-founders Chris Erickson and Danny White. Its name and other details will be unveiled next week.

