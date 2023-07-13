Nebraska man sentenced to prison after officers found firearms, Halloween mask in vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Daniel E. Miller, 42, of Omaha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Upon completion of his prison sentence, he’ll be ordered to serve 10 years on supervised release.

Omaha Police were dispatched to a bar for a woman who reported being assaulted by Miller on February 20, 2020. Officers found 94 grams of meth in the pocket of Miller’s sweatshirt. Due to a previous conviction in 2007 for willful injury in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, Miller received a federal sentencing enhancement for having a “serious violent felony” on his record.

Andrew Sackett, 39, of Omaha was sentenced to 12.25 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He will serve three years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

Omaha police conducted surveillance on an apartment that was suspected of being used to distribute meth in September 2021. Sackett lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, co-defendant Racheal Cain.

In the apartment, officers found more than 100 grams of meth, three firearms, and $11,902 in cash. Sackett admitted to handling all three firearms. As part of the plea, the cash was forfeited as illegal drug proceeds. Cain has pleaded guilty to the same charges and is scheduled to be sentenced July 27.

Joshua Thomas Alan Casiano, 36, of Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of stolen firearms. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release to be served after prison.

Police discovered 14 firearms were stolen from a home in Phelps County, Nebraska, on April 13, 2021. A witness then came forward and told police that Casiano said he wanted to acquire firearms by stealing them. Casiano left the night of the burglary and then returned later with what the witness guessed to be around a dozen firearms. Most of those firearms were sold to two other people. Once police learned of the sale, they obtained a search warrant on the homes of the buyers. most of the stolen firearms were recovered during the search with the remainder recovered several days later.

Robert T. Jaeger, 44, of St. Paul, Nebraska, was sentenced to four years in prison for possessing firearms after having been convicted of a felony offense. He’ll also serve a three-year term on supervised release following his prison sentence.

On August 23, 2022, a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper received a report that Jaeger was threatening to murder a person who had recently obtained a protection order against him.

NSP located Jaeger in a vehicle and as they began approaching him, Jaeger. After driving a short distance, Jaeger was stopped and arrested. Troopers searched his vehicle and found three rifles, two of which had scopers, a handgun, ammo, knives, a tactical vest, a ghillie suit, three silencers made from oil cans and a Halloween-type mask. Jaeger was prohibited from possessing firearms, ammo and silencers.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.