Man severely beaten after blind date set-up, attacker sentenced

An unsuspecting man went on a blind date and returned with major injuries
(.)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old will spend at least ten years in prison for beating a man that even the defense attorney says came close to murder.

It’s a shocking case of an unsuspecting victim being lured into an assault.

From the intensive care unit in January, Chris Peters remembers little about being beaten. But in court Wednesday, he learned more about the young name who attacked him.

“[He was] about almost killing me,” Peters said. “I was boiling mad.”

The prosecutor says Joenathan Love-Lucas, 18, lured Peters to a northwest Omaha street with an online blind date post.

“I don’t think she even existed,” Peters said. “I think it was just him pretending to be a girl to lure me.”

Love-Lucas attacked Peters with a crowbar and beer stein, then carjacked him. The badly beaten victim was stuffed into his own Dodge Durango and dumped several miles away before barely managing to call 911.

“It should have been attempted murder, premeditated,” said Janet Dammann, Peters’ mother. “[It was] a lot more than kidnapping and theft. There should have been a lot more charges on top of that.”

The carjacking, which is considered a robbery, and the kidnapping convictions got Love-Lucas prison sentences of 20-25 years each served concurrently. So, the prosecutor tells Peters and his family that with good time, 10-12 years is the likely length of Love-Lucas’ punishment.

“[I have] a little bit of mixed feelings,” Peters said. “Anger, sadness and disappointment.”

In court, the defense attorney told the judge his client is remorseful, but the prosecutor said Love-Lucas attacked Peteres because he was bored and texted videos of the crime scene.

6 News attempted to get a view inside the courtroom to witness the sentencing, but Judge Russell Bowie denied the request for expanded media coverage, saying it would interfere with the rights of the defendant.

The defense attorney’s motion argued that Love-Luvas is under 19 years old and that a camera in court may also cause embarrassment for Peters.

Peters says the beating knocked out six teeth and he may need nose surgery. His insurance deductibles will likely cost him roughly $8,000 out of pocket, so a GoFundMe site has been set up to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

