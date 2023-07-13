We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders

William Wright
William Wright(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who was arrested in 2022 for two murders, pleaded no contest to the charges Wednesday.

William Wright, 56, entered a no contest plea for two counts of 2nd degree murder. Each count carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15 for the killings of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz and 61-year-old Ronald George.

As part of the plea deal, charges were reduced from 1st degree murder.

The murder investigation began when George’s body was found in a field at 3rd and P Streets near the People’s City Mission on Aug. 31. The investigation eventually lead police to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Street, where they found Patz’ body.

Lincoln Police Department Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians continued their investigation by conducting additional interviews and searching various locations for evidence, including the City of Lincoln Landfill.

As a result of their ongoing efforts and the findings from the forensic examination, William Wright was ultimately arrested for the murders.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Utility crews replace a power pole at Barrett Grain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, July...
Crews from around the region work to restore power for thousands after storms blow through Omaha-metro
Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

Latest News

Police said a teen was taken into custody Wednesday evening, July 13, 2023, after a volatile...
Omaha Police identify 18-year-old arrested after incident near Westroads Mall
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects
WOWT crime stoppers
Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspects
Demolition is underway just across the street from The Crossroads development at one of Omaha’s...
Do Space demolition making way for new Omaha central library