Lincoln man pleads no contest for 2022 murders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who was arrested in 2022 for two murders, pleaded no contest to the charges Wednesday.

William Wright, 56, entered a no contest plea for two counts of 2nd degree murder. Each count carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison. Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15 for the killings of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz and 61-year-old Ronald George.

As part of the plea deal, charges were reduced from 1st degree murder.

The murder investigation began when George’s body was found in a field at 3rd and P Streets near the People’s City Mission on Aug. 31. The investigation eventually lead police to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Street, where they found Patz’ body.

Lincoln Police Department Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians continued their investigation by conducting additional interviews and searching various locations for evidence, including the City of Lincoln Landfill.

As a result of their ongoing efforts and the findings from the forensic examination, William Wright was ultimately arrested for the murders.

