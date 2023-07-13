Lake Zorinsky Pool extends season after delayed opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Zorinsky Pool will stay open longer this summer after issues plagued its opening in June.

The pool near 156th and West Center is a big attraction in West Omaha as people try to beat the heat.

The pool’s season has been extended by one week. It is now set to close on August 13.

The pool is open from Noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and Noon to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Omaha Parks and Recreation was forced to delay the June 5th opening of the pool because of breaks in the pipes. 6 News learned there were actually two different leaks in what are called return lines.

The shutdown of the pool led to dozens of comments on the Omaha Parks Department Facebook page, with many people demanding to know why the pool was shut down and when it would be ready for swimmers and summer fun.

