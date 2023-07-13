We are Local
Iowa couple picking up the pieces following Wednesday’s tornado

A Harrison County, Iowa couple is picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado ripped through their home Wednesday morning.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A western Iowa couple is still trying to figure out what their next steps are after a tornado destroyed their home in Logan Wednesday.

Rebekke Wallis said she was lying in bed when the room’s window fell on top of her and shattered.

“All of the sudden, it sounded like a freight train,” Wallis said. “The window just hit me before I could do anything,”

She said she ran into the adjacent storage room and rode out the rest of the storm crouched in the corner.

Meanwhile, her husband, Kyan, waited it out in the living room.

They said it lasted around five minutes.

Afterward, they found their two cats had survived as well.

“We actually thought that they got sucked through the roof,” Wallis said.

They began to pick through broken glass, tree limbs, and pieces of their house, all while hanging onto the hope that they’ll still be able to call this their home in the future.

The tornado didn’t spare much, ripping holes in the ceilings of their upstairs rooms to piling debris in their driveway.

Wallis said she contacted the National Weather Service that morning. NWS gave the twister a preliminary EF-2 rating.

“They actually told us that they could see our roof on radar go flying,” she said.

That roof and part of the chimney landed in a field east of their house.

Wallis said the insurance company will assess the damage Thursday evening.

“I think that they might tell us that it’s totaled because it rained down through the walls and poured into the basement,” she said.

She also has a message for anyone who finds themselves in a similar storm’s path.

”If you hear it coming, hide. Take shelter. Just take shelter. Think about yourself and your family.”

She and her husband said they feel grateful that they still have each other, and that they have a place to stay for the time being. However, Rebekke said it’s going to be a long, hard struggle to recover from this.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

