Huskers Fan Day set for Sunday July 30th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little change to Fan Day this year, it will be going inside. The Huskers will host the event on the field inside Hawks Championship Center Sunday July 30th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium will be available for fans who would like to take photos. Other than that the setup will be very similar to years past.

This will be the first Fan Day for Matt Rhule, his line will be limited to kids in 8th grade and younger. 400 people will be selected in a random drawing, fans can enter online at //Huskers.com/autograph-line and the deadline to enter is July 24th at 5 p.m. Those chosen will be contacted on July 26th.

As far as parking here’s what Nebraska is recommending and all of it is free. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 8 (North Stadium), Champions Club, Lot 1 (Stadium Driving Parking Garage), Lot 5 (NE of Hawks Center) or Lot 9 (14th and Salt Valley Roadway Garage). Some lots may be unavailable because of scheduled lot maintenance. For those who arrive early lines will form outside of the Hawks Center on the southwest and northwest corners of the building. The clear bag policy won’t be in effect but everything will be subject to inspection. Autograph cards with the full 2023 roster and other items will be available for fans. Everyone is asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player/coach.

