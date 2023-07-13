We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers Fan Day set for Sunday July 30th

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little change to Fan Day this year, it will be going inside. The Huskers will host the event on the field inside Hawks Championship Center Sunday July 30th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Stadium will be available for fans who would like to take photos. Other than that the setup will be very similar to years past.

This will be the first Fan Day for Matt Rhule, his line will be limited to kids in 8th grade and younger. 400 people will be selected in a random drawing, fans can enter online at //Huskers.com/autograph-line and the deadline to enter is July 24th at 5 p.m. Those chosen will be contacted on July 26th.

As far as parking here’s what Nebraska is recommending and all of it is free. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 8 (North Stadium), Champions Club, Lot 1 (Stadium Driving Parking Garage), Lot 5 (NE of Hawks Center) or Lot 9 (14th and Salt Valley Roadway Garage).  Some lots may be unavailable because of scheduled lot maintenance. For those who arrive early lines will form outside of the Hawks Center on the southwest and northwest corners of the building. The clear bag policy won’t be in effect but everything will be subject to inspection. Autograph cards with the full 2023 roster and other items will be available for fans. Everyone is asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player/coach.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park

Latest News

Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson
Marlins draft Emmett Olson in fourth round, Huskers make program history
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Huskers Brice Matthews and Max Anderson drafted in first two rounds
Jordy Bahl at Storm Chasers
The ‘Jordy Bahl Effect’ takes over Werner Park
Carter Nelson announces his commitment to play football at Nebraska
Carter Nelson makes Big Red leap from 8-man to Huskers