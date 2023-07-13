We are Local
How Creighton’s Josiah Dotzler landed a $10,000 grant for his family’s non-profit organization

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All 50 Gatorade Players of the Year in boys basketball had the option to receive $1,000 to donate to a non-profit organization. For Josiah Dotzler, whose family has run Abide since the late 80′s, it was an easy decision where to put that money to work. In addition to the $1,000, there was also a $10,000 grant. But there would only be one recipient and the entry that made the best case would receive the larger grant. Josiah, his girlfriend and his family produced a video and it was chosen.

As it turns out, Josiah not only accomplished an undefeated state championship season at Bellevue West but also turned that experience into an $11,000 grant for Abide. A true win-win situation. The organization which is based in north Omaha is trying to revitalize every inner-city neighborhood in the area. Abide has made a very significant difference over the years and continues to work toward its ultimate goal. For more information check out their website https://www.abideomaha.org/

