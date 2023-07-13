LIVE: Heavy Omaha Police presence near Westroads Mall
Dozens of officers respond to scene; person in custody
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a scene along a road just outside Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., OPD tweeted that there was “a very large, active police presence near Westroads Mall,” advising the public to stay away from the area. At 8 p.m., OPD tweeted they had a person in custody.
Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said in an update from the scene that there was never a threat inside the mall.
—
