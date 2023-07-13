We are Local
Fire contained in downtown Missouri Valley

July 13, 2023
July 13, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A fire at a business in downtown Missouri Valley, Iowa was brought under control early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a building next to the Rialto Theatre at 4:40 a.m. The building has an insurance agency on the ground floor and two apartments above it.

Fire Captain Brit Harrington said no one was injured. The cause of the fire was still being determined several hours later.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

