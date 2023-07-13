Fire contained in downtown Missouri Valley

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A fire at a business in downtown Missouri Valley, Iowa was brought under control early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a building next to the Rialto Theatre at 4:40 a.m. The building has an insurance agency on the ground floor and two apartments above it.

Fire Captain Brit Harrington said no one was injured. The cause of the fire was still being determined several hours later.

