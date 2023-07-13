Engine braking signs likely going up on west Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Engine braking will soon be prohibited along a busy west Omaha street. All the county needs now are the signs.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend a ban on engine braking on 204th Street. According to a Nebraska Department of Transportation spokesman, the next step requires the county to provide the signs and the state will then work with the county to install them.

The board was informed of complaints made about the noise caused when semi-trucks used their engine brakes along 204th Street, which is also U.S. Highway 6, between West Maple Road and Harrison Street — the county line.

Sign placement will require some finessing. Distance between signs is key so that drivers can read and understand the sign before the next one is encountered. That means officials will need to take care where new signs are placed, particularly where there are already a few existing signs posted along the roadway.

Once the signs are installed, it then becomes an enforcement issue.

Tim Weander with Nebraska DOT also told 6 News that the City of Omaha also will install such signs on its segment of Highway 6, located north of the county’s.

