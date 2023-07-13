We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms in the forecast through the end of the week

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve dried out after an active Wednesday morning... storm chances, although much weaker, will make a return to the forecast starting Thursday.

The day starts off with sun for the Metro and rain chances move in around mid-morning for areas to the W. For the Metro spotty storms arrive near midday and will continue on and off through 5 PM with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most.

Spotty PM storms
Spotty PM storms(wowt)

Rain clears out for the night and returns Friday AM with on and off storm chances through the afternoon. With the humidity and a warm forecast it will feel hotter... more like the upper 80s to low 90s until Monday.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

After a brief break from heat and humidity early in the work week we heat back up to the 90s!

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

