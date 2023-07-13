We are Local
Drought conditions finally showing signs of improvement

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center are out Thursday morning and there is finally some good news showing up after all of the recent rains. This map includes all rain through 7am Tuesday so Wednesday’s rain from the severe storms has not been tabulated in this map yet.

Drought This Week
Drought This Week(WOWT)
Drought Last Week
Drought Last Week(WOWT)

Comparing this week to last you can see there was some marked improvement in the worst areas of drought. The area of the worst category of drought (exceptional) was cut by over half compared to last week. That is a big improvement for the Nebraska side while there was little to no change for our viewers on the Iowa side.

This can all be attributed to the drastic increase in rainfall we’ve seen across the area since late June. Notice how May and most of June were well below average for rainfall in the metro. July has been a much different story though with a big increase in moisture and a rain total that is nearly 2″ above average for the month to date.

Monthly Rainfall
Monthly Rainfall(WOWT)

