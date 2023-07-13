We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a west Omaha construction site earlier this month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two men accused of burglarizing a west Omaha construction site.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a construction site burglary near 204th and Q in early July.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is looking for two men they say were involved in a burglary earlier this month at a property under development near 204th and Q Streets. The two men are seen on security footage near the site.

If you recognize the men or know anything, you’re asked to give the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line a call at (402) 444-6000.

