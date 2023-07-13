Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing teen.

Nicholas Tabin, 16 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

CBPD tells 6 News 16-year-old Nicholas Tabin was last seen near 901 North 35th St. around Midnight on Tuesday. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs.

He is described as 5′9″, 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

CBPD says Tabin takes daily medication and his family and the department are worried now that he has been without his medication for several days.

If you see him or know anything, call Pottawattamie County Communications or 911.

