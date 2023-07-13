Church dome raised, symbolizes vision of Greek Orthodox community vision
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A decade and a half of preparation and building reached a milestone Tuesday for an Omaha church.
The All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church near 132nd and Center in Omaha raised a new 20,000-pound dome atop the church. It’s part of a community development project that includes a Montessori school, a senior living entity, and other elements.
The church is expected to hold its first Mass sometime in early 2024.
