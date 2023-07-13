We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Church dome raised, symbolizes vision of Greek Orthodox community vision

An Omaha church is celebrating the raising of the dome.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A decade and a half of preparation and building reached a milestone Tuesday for an Omaha church.

The All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church near 132nd and Center in Omaha raised a new 20,000-pound dome atop the church. It’s part of a community development project that includes a Montessori school, a senior living entity, and other elements.

The church is expected to hold its first Mass sometime in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Utility crews replace a power pole at Barrett Grain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, July...
Crews from around the region work to restore power for thousands after storms blow through Omaha-metro
Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

Latest News

Nicholas Tabin, 16
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen
'Grain Weevil' prevents people from stepping inside a grain bin
‘Grain Weevil’ gadget prevents grain bin accidents
A Harrison County, Iowa couple is picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado ripped through...
Iowa couple picking up the pieces following Wednesday’s tornado
(PRNewswire)
Engine braking signs likely going up on west Omaha street