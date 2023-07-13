We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Traffic: Numerous lane restrictions could impact commute

6 First Alert Traffic update
6 First Alert Traffic update
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works is asking commuters to take note of several roadwork projects that may impact your drive.

  • Cuming Street is down to one lane eastbound between 24th and 23rd streets for utility work. This began Monday and will remain restricted through July 19.
  • Cuming Street is also restricted westbound between 16th and 17th streets to the center lane for utility work and water main repair. This began Monday and will remain in place for two-and-a-half weeks.
  • Blondo Street has various lane restrictions in place between 117th Street and Papillion Parkway for bridge repair. This began Monday and will remain in place for four months.
  • The intersection of 16th and Wirt streets has various lane restrictions for street repair. This begins Sunday, July 19, and will remain in place for 14 days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Utility crews replace a power pole at Barrett Grain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, July...
Crews from around the region work to restore power for thousands after storms blow through Omaha-metro
Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

Latest News

Wipers on, headlights on.
'Wipers on, headlights on,' when driving in rain
(KAIT file photo)
Douglas County recommends state ban engine braking on west Omaha street
Bus crash in rural Douglas County.
BREAKING: School bus crashes in rural Douglas County
A motorcyclist died near Missouri Avenue Sunday.
One dead in motorcycle crash near Missouri Ave