6 First Alert Traffic: Numerous lane restrictions could impact commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works is asking commuters to take note of several roadwork projects that may impact your drive.

Cuming Street is down to one lane eastbound between 24th and 23rd streets for utility work. This began Monday and will remain restricted through July 19.

Cuming Street is also restricted westbound between 16th and 17th streets to the center lane for utility work and water main repair. This began Monday and will remain in place for two-and-a-half weeks.

Blondo Street has various lane restrictions in place between 117th Street and Papillion Parkway for bridge repair. This began Monday and will remain in place for four months.