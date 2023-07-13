We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Omaha Police responded to a scene near Westroads Mall on Wednesday evening, July 12,...
Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
Greg Donsbach
‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death
Wednesday Forecast
A recap of the morning storms, more rain possible the rest of the day
Utility crews replace a power pole at Barrett Grain in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, July...
Crews from around the region work to restore power for thousands after storms blow through Omaha-metro
Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
Nicholas Tabin, 16
Council Bluffs Police searching for missing teen
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
A Harrison County, Iowa couple is picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado ripped through...
Iowa couple picking up the pieces following Wednesday’s tornado
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland