WATCH: Gusty winds blow debris off roof of Council Bluffs school building

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Lewis Central swim team was getting ready to practice Wednesday morning when severe weather hit the area.

High, gusty winds blew out part of the roof leaving pieces both inside and outside the Titan Hill Intermediate School building, including in the pool.

According to school officials, swimmers weren’t in the water and made it out of the building safely.

The football team was starting their workouts nearby, so they rushed in to help.

“I think it’s great for the community, just to show that everybody helps each other. It’s just a great representation of what we do,” football player Parker Stessman said.

Stessman said they’ve seen a good amount of storm damage before, but nothing quite like what they saw on Wednesday.

“We see a lot of trees fly, we see a lot of cell towers fall down. But I mean, this is one of the first times we’ve had to help clean up. I think it was good for us to be out here and help out,” he said.

According to school officials, it may take at least three months to make repairs. In the meantime, the team is looking for a new location to swim.

How it looks on the inside. Debris in the pool, water dripping from the ceiling. You can even see the sky pic.twitter.com/zhEpH5huRw — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) July 12, 2023

