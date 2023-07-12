Two Omaha corruption defendants appeal decision to keep them jailed until trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two of the defendants in the Omaha public corruption case are appealing the decision to keep them behind bars until trial.

The development comes about a month after a judge ordered Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo to remain in jail until he is tried on multiple charges including defrauding nonprofits such as LPOA and PACE — organizations aimed at helping disadvantaged youth in the metro.

Retired Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez and fundraiser Jack Olson, two of the defendants being tried alongside Palermo, have asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the decision to keep them in custody until trial. Retired OPD Officer Johnny Palermo is also facing charges related to this case.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day. (Saunders County Jail)

All four remain locked up in various Nebraska county jails since they were indicted in late April; they’ve been behind bars since April 21.

6 News has learned a decision Gonzalez and Olson on could come in a matter of weeks. The trial has yet to be scheduled.

All four had initially requested to be released from custody, arguing that they had been under investigation for months and hadn’t fled. Since the councilman was already on federal probation for failing to file his tax returns, his appeal had an extra layer of arguments compared to the other three in custody.

Meanwhile, we’re two weeks away from the clock running out on Palermo’s City Council seat: July 25 is the date when he will have missed three straight months of council meetings.

At that time, the council will begin the process of appointing a replacement.

Palermo’s attorney tells 6 News that as long as the councilman remains in custody, they do not plan to fight his removal from the City Council. He was stripped of his title as council vice president in May.

Vinny Palermo's predecessor says he's willing to take his former seat back.

—

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.