Thousands without power as storms roll through Omaha-metro

Viewer Sharon Buckley sent 6 News this photo taken Wednesday morning near 25th Street and Schneekloth Road in Bellevue.(Courtesy of Sharon Buckley)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPPD crews were working through the morning Wednesday to restore power as others cleared debris after a line of severe storms moved through the area.

The storm brought hail and wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour in Omaha, with gusts exceeding 80 mph just south of Uehling, located about 20 miles north of Fremont. Power poles snapped off, roof blown off of a machine shed near Bancroft, located another 25 miles north.

Omaha Public Power District was reporting about 38,000 customers were still without power as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. By 9:25 a.m., that number was closer to 30,000.

By 10:20 a.m., OPPD was reporting 20,000 were still experiencing an outage. At that same time, MidAmerican Energy was showing more than 5,000 customers were affected by outages.

Council Bluffs officials were encouraging residents to bring their tree debris to the city’s Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road.

The storm also tore the roof off of the poll at Titan Hil Intermediate in Council Bluffs, while downed trees damaged homes about 30 miles north in Logan, Iowa.

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

UPLOAD: Show us how the storm affected your area

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

