Son of Iowa Hawkeyes basketball coach cited in fatal crash

The teenage son of Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery was cited in a fatal crash.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY (WOWT) - Police have cited the teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery in a fatal Iowa City crash that happened in May.

Police say McCaffery’s 16-year-old son was involved in a crash that took the life of Iowa National Guard Soldier Corey Hite.

A GoFundMe set up by his family says he suffered life-threatening injuries, including brain swelling, multiple skull fractures, a broken pelvis, and holes in his lung and kidney. Another post said Hite was three weeks from retirement when the crash happened.

The teen was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under Iowa law. If the misdemeanor violation results in a death, that crime is punishable by a $1,000 fine, driver’s license suspension of up to 180 days — or both.

His parents released a statement saying in part that investigators told them it was an unavoidable accident and that the jogger had been waved in front of their son’s vehicle by the driver of another car.

