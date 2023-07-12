We are Local
Several law enforcement agencies help pursue Grand Island suspects in Omaha

Four suspects fled from the vehicle once it drove into an Elkhorn neighborhood
(Dakota, Michael)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A slew of law enforcement agencies teamed up to make a series of arrests in Saunders and Douglas counties on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., an off-duty Saunders County Sheriff’s deputy began following the suspect vehicle from a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day in Grand Island. The suspects had also rammed a cruiser in another jurisdiction in an attempt to flee, according to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the DCSO’s Special Operations Group, known as SOG, responded to the area as an Omaha Police Department helicopter was arriving.

The vehicle was located at 204th Street and West Maple Road in Elkhorn, where the helicopter located it driving roughly 100 mph eastbound. The vehicle then turned into a nearby neighborhood and the suspects began to flee.

With the helicopter giving updates on the suspects’ whereabouts, an on-scene deputy assisted by a marked County unit tracked down one suspect and arrest him.

A couple of blocks away, the Douglas County Sheriff SOG located a second suspect and took him into custody.

The OPD helicopter then discovered a third suspect jumping fences throughout the neighborhood, the DCSO report states. With the assistance of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper, the SOG took the suspect into custody.

Throughout the entire sequence of events, authorities said, a separate vehicle appeared to be looking for a suspect in order to provide a ride. The vehicle was found parked at a nearby gas station.

After a long wait, law enforcement officers finally observed the fourth suspect climbing out of a ravine and running toward the vehicle parked at the gas station.

As the vehicle went to leave the area, authorities performed a vehicle take-down maneuver to apprehend the final suspect.

Given the span of the area covered by this investigation and pursuit, Nebraska State Patrol took custody of all suspects involved.

