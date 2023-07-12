Public urged to prioritize food safety as power outages persist

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says food safety is a concern as power outages persist throughout eastern Nebraska.

Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says that if a power outage only lasts two hours or less, your food is still safe to consume.

“If the power in your home is out for less than two hours, the food in your refrigerator and freezer will be safe to eat,” Huse said in a press release. “Keep the doors to your appliances closed as much as possible while the power is out to preserve the cold.”

If power is out for more than two hours, here are some general rules to follow, according to the Douglas County Health Department:

A full freezer will safely hold food for 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will safely hold food for up to 24 hours.

Pack items from the refrigerated section, like milk, meat, fish, eggs and spoilable leftovers, into a cooler filled with ice. Inexpensive Styrofoam coolers work fine for this.

Use a digital quick-response thermometer to check the temperature of your food before you cook or eat it. Dispose of any food with a temperature of more than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The health department also recommends sharing freezer space with friends or reaching out to community entities, like churches or schools, who may have commercial freezers.

Dry ice is also an option to safely store food during a power outage.

The health department says 25 pounds of dry ice will keep a 10-cubic-foot freezer below freezing for three to four days, but individuals must use great care when handling dry ice, as it freezes everything it touches.

“To be sure you are safe, the best practice is, ‘When in doubt, throw it out,’” Huse said. “Discard any food that has been at room temperature for more two or more hours, and any food that has an unusual smell, look or feel.”

