Omaha man pleads guilty to terrorizing neighbors

Terrance Burnett will be sentenced in September
Terrance Burnett pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threats.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested two months ago after terrorizing his neighbors has pleaded guilty.

Terrance Burnett was arrested May 6 after a disturbance near 45th and Jaynes streets, south of Sorensen Parkway.

Terrance Burnett
Terrance Burnett(Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, a neighbor said Burnett had climbed on top of the trailer that was parked in her driveway, yelling at her and her teen daughter that he was “going to kill all of you in the name of God.” After banging on the roof, he started banging on the window — then continued yelling that he was going to kill them from across the street, court documents state.

Both victims told police they feared for their lives.

On Monday, Burnett pleaded guilty in Douglas County District Court to two counts of terroristic threats.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 11. He faces up to six years in prison for each count, but likely won’t serve more than three years as the state isn’t planning to object to concurrent sentences. He could also be fined as much as $20,000.

