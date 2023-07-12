New ownership, new plans for vacant southwest Omaha hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couple of years ago, the old Westmont Inn was a total eyesore.

Now, not much has changed. A fence has been put up around the property, but an entry path has opened in the chain link, leaving it wide open for people to come and go.

Inside, the building that rests on the corner of 108th and L streets is a mess.

Graffiti-stained walls and all sorts of trash are the amenities at this hotel.

Don Rowe is the Omaha City Council representative for this area.

“We continue to have problems on this property,” Rowe said. “We really need to see some action and move forward.”

Rowe told 6 News a new roof has been put on the building. He calls this a significant investment to protect the building from natural elements.

“When they got in there and did the demo on the interior, they discovered the building is a sound building,” Rowe said. “The structure is in great shape. That’s why they invested in the roof, to keep that from deteriorating.”

Rowe said the new owner of the old Westmont Inn is a contractor out of Idaho and there are plans for a renovation.

“His intentions are to convert it into a senior living [facility],” Rowe said. “I think that’s a great thing. I hope that the project can succeed because we certainly need affordable housing. We need the senior housing and it would be a great location for that.”

It’s going to take a lot of money to clean up the mess that’s been left inside and outside the hotel. Lowe says the contractor is working to figure out the financing and right now the city is not in a position to condemn the building and knock it down.

“The issue is the budget,” Rowe said. “We have $800,000 in the budget for demolition of properties like this. That’s houses, commercial properties all across the city. This project would take most of that budget to demo it.”

Rowe told 6 News he doesn’t know if the city can help, but the council has been discussing if there’s some way the city can assist the new owner in getting the financing he needs to move the project forward.

