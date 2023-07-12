Iowans look to surrounding states for abortion care after new ban bill passes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign a six-week abortion ban into law on Friday.

The bill was passed last night during a one-day special session. Today, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in district court, asking the judge to stop the law from being enforced.

The hearing will take place Friday in Des Moines, an hour before Gov. Reynolds signs the bill.

This is a bill that’s being celebrated by many to protect the unborn. In their view, giving a voice to the voiceless.

A number of other states have passed similar measures since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision last year.

Right now, abortion is legal for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy in Iowa. Come Friday, unless the courts step in, it will be six weeks.

So what happens to the women who had abortion appointments in the coming days, and into next week, in Iowa?

Planned Parenthood says they have 200 women on the books, not counting those who come unannounced through next week.

Organizers say they are planning other contingencies and it often involves surrounding states like Nebraska and Minnesota.

For example, 160 Iowans sought abortion services in Nebraska in 2021 and 146 in 2022, but that’s when Nebraska’s law allowed abortions up to 20 weeks.

Now, it’s 12 weeks; six more than the new Iowa bill.

Overall, Minnesota performs five times the amount of abortions than Nebraska does, but draws a similar number of Iowans.

Experts say those numbers are growing rapidly.

“A lot of patients don’t know where they can go to legally access care,” states Planned Parenthood North Central States CEO Ruth Richardson. “We’re seeing over the last year with Iowans -- large numbers of patients have gone to our navigator -- and we’ve seen an over 200% increase in folks traveling from Iowa to Minnesota [for abortions] already.”

Minnesota doesn’t have abortion limits when it comes to weeks of pregnancy. Earlier in the year, lawmakers there passed a law simply saying that abortion rights are protected.

Planned Parenthood is also suing over Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban, calling the way that it linked to a gender care ban unconstitutional.

A Lancaster District Court judge will hear that case a week July 19.

