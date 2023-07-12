Inmate found dead at Lincoln RTC

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln died Tuesday.

Staff members found Kak Thoan, 50, unresponsive in his cell at the RTC.

Officials say he was transported to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation into his death.

Thoan was serving a 55-to-60-year sentence for manslaughter out of Douglas County, which began in September 2016.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

