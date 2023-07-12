Gas line replacement south of Farnam could take up to four months, MUD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metropolitan Utilities District, commonly known as MUD, has been sealing off old cast iron pipes and replacing them with plastic.

It’s going to happen next in sections south of Farnam Street between 36th and 48th streets.

David Johnson lives in one of the neighborhoods in the area. He said he got a letter about it from MUD in the mail, but that it left some questions unanswered.

“It was very vague based on the fact that it didn’t give us an actual start time when this infrastructure planning is going to take place,” Johnson said.

MUD said it’s all part of an effort that started 15 years ago to replace 600 miles of old pipes, some of which have been in use since the late 1800s.

“It’s just reaching the end of its safe lifespan, so we’re trying to get rid of it before it does reach that point,” senior design engineer Eric Gibbons said.

Otherwise, they risk gas pipe leaks that they would have to repair.

Gibbons said they have more than 100 miles left to replace. He said MUD will contact residents within the next month and provide a more accurate timeline of when they’ll start work near their homes.

Other residents told WOWT they understand MUD is doing what needs to get done, but they still have concerns over how the work will impact on-street parking, as well as traffic on their neighborhood streets.

MUD said work won’t shut down an entire street, only one lane of it.

“This particular street where we’re going to do the work right now, I was able to drive my vehicle all the way down it from one side to the other,” Gibbons said. “We’ve got this guy in one of the lanes, but the other lane is open for traffic to pass through.”

He said how long it will take depends on how soon MUD can get into residents’ homes.

“We’re going to get in there at the residents’ convenience,” Gibbson said. “So when they’re ready for that service to be installed, that’s when we typically install that and then we’ll do the changeover and get them switched over to the new gas main.”

He said if everything goes ideally, some areas could take around two to four months, but that main thoroughfares will take a little longer.

Residents just hope it won’t interrupt daily life.

“The biggest thing would be getting to and from home without complications,” Johnson said.

MUD said it aims to have the overall gas infrastructure replacement done by 2027.

