Fremont Police investigating a death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont Police Department began investigating a death Tuesday.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of East 22nd Street in Fremont for a death investigation. Fremont Detectives and the Douglas County Crime Unit were also called to the scene.

This remains an active investigation and the cause of death is unknown at this time. There is not considered to be any threat to the public.

