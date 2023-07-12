We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fortenberry asks for new trial in California appeals court

The former congressman was convicted in federal court last year
California appeals court heard the case of former congressman Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry asked a federal appeals court for a new trial Tuesday.

The nine-term congressman resigned last year after his conviction for making false statements regarding a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry’s team believes California should have been the last place to try the case.

“A man’s life is in ruins because prosecutors chose to try the case in California,” Fortenberry’s attorney, Kannon Shanmugam, said during court proceedings Tuesday. “We would submit that the congressman is entitled to a new trial.”

Fortenberry could have gotten jail time but instead received probation as punishment when a jury found him guilty last year.

The jury believed he made false statements -- twice to investigators -- when it came to their probe into a Nigerian businessman giving improper donations to lawmakers.

The federal judge last year ruled that the Central District of California worked as a venue since that’s where the fundraiser to place -- and his false statements were about the aforementioned fundraiser.

The 9th Circuit of Appeals is being asked about whether it was constitutional.

“The reason the investigation was in the Central District of California is because the defendant chose to have the fundraiser in Los Angeles,” Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Robbins said. “The defendant reached out to the doctor in Los Angeles asking for another fundraiser in California. He chose that location. That’s what got the FBI involved with the doctor and the defendant. The defendant chose the timing and the second meeting D.C -- the defendant chose that too.”

The hearing lasted 37 minutes. It’s not clear when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule whether Fortenberry gets a new trial, or if the original case and guilty verdict stand.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes

Latest News

Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha
New ownership, new plans for vacant southwest Omaha hotel
Pottawattamie County board
Pottawattamie County residents given three options in special election
Abandoned hotel in southwest Omaha
New plans for vacant hotel in southwest Omaha
Jeff Fortenberry
Appeals court hears Fortenberry case