Do Space demolition making way for new Omaha central library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition is underway just across the street from The Crossroads development at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections.

Crews have been taking down the old Do Space building at 72nd and Dodge streets this week to make space for a new central library.

Before it was the Do Space, the site was a Borders bookstore back in the day.

The Do Space has moved most of its technology into a renovated section of the Abrahams library branch, located near 90th and Fort streets, during construction. Those resources will be reincorporated into the second floor of the new central branch library once construction is complete.

The Omaha Central Public Library will begin going up thanks to a $20 million commitment from the city and several philanthropic donations. The city, OPL, and its foundation, the Do Space and Heritage Omaha are behind the project. The location was chosen in response to the library system’s past facilities plans, which recommended a central branch be built along Dodge between 90th and 72nd Streets.

