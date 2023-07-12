Creighton will host Iowa and Alabama this season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays released their non-conference schedule and it features a couple big home games. Tuesday, November 14th Creighton will welcome Iowa to CHI Health Center, it will be the first trip to Omaha for Hawkeyes since 1999. The game will be part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The last non-conference game will be against Alabama, this year it will be in Omaha. Next year in Tuscaloosa.

In Kansas City at the Hall of Fame Classic, the Jays will play two games against either Boston College, Loyola Chicago, or Colorado State. The first road game will be a trip to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State, part of the BIG EAST - Big 12 Battle. Creighton will play at Nebraska Sunday, December 3rd. Central Michigan will then come to town for the first time in two decades.

The Jays will also play UNLV in December in what is technically a neutral site game but it will be played in Henderson Nevada, a suburb of Las Vegas. The BIG EAST schedule will be released in September.

