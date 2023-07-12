We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton will host Iowa and Alabama this season

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays released their non-conference schedule and it features a couple big home games. Tuesday, November 14th Creighton will welcome Iowa to CHI Health Center, it will be the first trip to Omaha for Hawkeyes since 1999. The game will be part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The last non-conference game will be against Alabama, this year it will be in Omaha. Next year in Tuscaloosa.

In Kansas City at the Hall of Fame Classic, the Jays will play two games against either Boston College, Loyola Chicago, or Colorado State. The first road game will be a trip to Stillwater to play Oklahoma State, part of the BIG EAST - Big 12 Battle. Creighton will play at Nebraska Sunday, December 3rd. Central Michigan will then come to town for the first time in two decades.

The Jays will also play UNLV in December in what is technically a neutral site game but it will be played in Henderson Nevada, a suburb of Las Vegas. The BIG EAST schedule will be released in September.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes

Latest News

Former MLB and Creighton star Pat Venditte talks to kids at the Graditude Baseball Camp in...
Teaching an attitude of Grad-itude to young baseball players
Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp
Creighton hosts fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against Holy Cross...
Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander on the decision to return
Creighton's Tommy Ward
Tommy Ward runs at NCAA Track prelims, going where no Bluejay has gone before