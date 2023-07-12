‘Can’t even believe it’: Neighbor of Omaha shooting victim says community stunned by his death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is learning more about the man who was gunned down in his Regency home on Saturday morning.

The person of interest in the case, 41-year-old Matthew Briggs, was shot by police officers in Council Bluffs after leading officials on a high-speed chase.

“My dogs are barking so I went out front and that’s when I saw all the police officers,” says Marie Harlow, who lives on the same block where 52-year-old Steven ‘Greg’ Donsbach was killed.

Harlow says she didn’t hear the several shots that were fired that morning, but her husband heard at least one of them.

“He thought it was like a broom that fell in someone’s garage, and he didn’t think anything of it,” she says.

Harlow, and other friends, tell 6 News that Donsbach went by the name Greg, but that he had another nickname, too.

“Everybody called him Bama, because he’s from Alabama and he was a big Alabama fan, obviously football. I have never not seen that person happy, other than when Alabama didn’t win.”

Harlow says Greg lived in her neighborhood for the better part of a decade, and that he was a great friend to everyone, and a great neighbor. Greg even helped Harlow’s daughter land a job.

“I’ve probably known him for five years, I’ve never seen that person not smiling,” she says. “He’s a big presence. If you’re in a room, you know that he’s in it.”

Everyone who knew Greg is stunned by his death, she says.

“There wasn’t anything that this guy wouldn’t do for you. This is senseless, it’s awful, and I still just can’t even believe it.”

