6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe T-Storm Watch for the metro through 9AM Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A line of severe storms is moving southeast into the area and will likely impact a large portion of the area with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, flash flooding and some large hail. The 6 First Alert Weather Day has been extended into the early morning hours of Wednesday due to this.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of the area, including the metro, until 9am this morning.

Severe Storm Watch (wowt)

The greatest threat this morning will be the 60-80mph wind gusts that these storms are trying to produce. Torrential downpours and some isolated flash flooding will pose a threat for some as well.

The worst of the storms will be before 9am with lingering spottier storms possible the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

