6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe T-Storm Watch for the metro through 9AM Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A line of severe storms is moving southeast into the area and will likely impact a large portion of the area with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, flash flooding and some large hail. The 6 First Alert Weather Day has been extended into the early morning hours of Wednesday due to this.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of the area, including the metro, until 9am this morning.
The greatest threat this morning will be the 60-80mph wind gusts that these storms are trying to produce. Torrential downpours and some isolated flash flooding will pose a threat for some as well.
The worst of the storms will be before 9am with lingering spottier storms possible the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours.
This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.
