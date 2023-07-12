We are Local
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm potential overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day Update
By Emily Roehler and Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday’s afternoon hours have been warm and humid but likely to end on a stormy note. That is why Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The mainly overnight storms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, hail and perhaps a tornado to the area. Damaging wind gusts are likely the greatest threat for our area though.

Tuesday Night Severe Threats
Storm outlook
By far the greatest severe risk will be with a more organized complex or line that moves in after 10pm and races NW to SE through the area. That will bring a widespread threat of damaging wind to the area overnight. 12am to 3am looks to be the most likely window for those in the metro but that timing has continued to fluctuate an hour or two throughout the day.

Hour by Hour- 12:00 AM
Hour by Hour- 2:00 AM
Hour by Hour- 4:00 AM
Once that complex moves through, more storms are possible into Wednesday especially west of where the complex moves through. A lingering boundary may try to spark a few more showers and storms as late as Wednesday afternoon too.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

After Wednesday morning, off and on rain chances continue through the weekend into next week. Temperatures trend into the 90s by the end of next week.

