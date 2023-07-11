We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases
6 First Alert Weather Day Late AM Update
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm potential late Tuesday night and overnight
Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf