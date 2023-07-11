We are Local
Robbery at Westgate Bank under investigation

(Live 5 News)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Westgate Bank at 1020 South 179th Court around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Employees told officers that a woman entered the bank and handed a phone to the teller. A man on the phone stated he had a gun and a bomb and told the teller to give the woman money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the woman left in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser. Investigators have located the vehicle and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

