Robbery at Westgate Bank under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Westgate Bank at 1020 South 179th Court around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Employees told officers that a woman entered the bank and handed a phone to the teller. A man on the phone stated he had a gun and a bomb and told the teller to give the woman money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the woman left in a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser. Investigators have located the vehicle and the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

