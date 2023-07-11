Pottawattamie County residents given three options in special election

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Right now, voters in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, elect their board of supervisors at large, meaning each voter gets to select up to five candidates at a time.

A special election Aug. 1 could change that to a district-based voting system.

There are three choices:

Plan 1 would keep it the way it is, electing county supervisors at large.

Plan 2 would be a countywide vote, but each candidate would have to live in one of five districts.

Under Plan 3, there would also be five districts and supervisors would be elected by voters in their district alone.

The group Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County favors Plan 3.

“Bringing those five districts in would require the five board members to live in the districts that they would represent,” Shawna Anderson said.

Anderson pointed out that under the current system, Carter Lake and other rural areas are underserved.

“Four of the five members of our board live within about 10 miles of each other,” Anderson said. “It’s a huge county, so we don’t all live the same lives, if that makes sense. We’re not all living the same reality. Some of us are farmers, some of us are land owners, some of us live in the city.”

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors member Jeff Jorgensen said he and the rest of the board oppose any redistricting.

“We were elected at large because we appealed to the voters in Pottawattamie County at large,” Jorgensen said.

He said right now, any county constituent can contact any county supervisor about issues.

However, Jorgensen said with Plan 3 districting, there would be four districts within Council Bluffs and only one for the rest of the county.

“The four district supervisors that represent the districts of Council Bluffs are not going to be focused on county issues,” Jorgensen said. “They’re going to be focused on those issues that affect and benefit Council Bluffs itself.”

He said that would mean rural areas would be underserved, while casinos and other businesses would have a lot of influence on what their representative would do.

As for Plan 2, Jorgensen said he doesn’t think it would change much.

Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County issued a statement on the matter:

“We regard Plan 2 as a minor improvement, in that Supervisors would at least have to live in and share the experience of voters in different parts of the county. However, it doesn’t solve the essential problem on our current board, which is a lack of accountability. With Plan 3, voters will have the ability to elect their own representative in each district and, perhaps more importantly, the ability to vote that Supervisor out if they don’t represent the interests of their district zealously and accurately. We believe that is the type of accountability and fair representation that will best serve all the voters in Pottawattamie County.”

Early voting is already underway. The votes will be counted Aug. 1.

