Police identify Omaha, Council Bluffs officers involved in fatal shootout at end of chase

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department has identified the officers involved in a shooting that left a man dead following a chain of incidents in Omaha that culminated in a high-speed police chase.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday that CBPD Lt. Chad Geer, a 27-year veteran of the department, and Omaha Police Lt. Martin Stiles, who has been with OPD for 23 years, were the officers involved in the fatal shootout with Matthew Briggs, 41, on Saturday.

Briggs had been sought by police after 52-year-old Steven Greg Donsbach had been found dead in a residence on Essex Drive, near Regency Park, that morning. Further investigation revealed that Briggs had been involved in incidents at two southwest Omaha homes before police found Donsbach dead, according to police.

Also on Tuesday, CBPD reported that a forensic autopsy by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny confirmed that Briggs had died of a fatal gunshot wound.

Matthew Briggs (WOWT)

At the conclusion of the DCI’s investigation, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will also be reviewing this case in addition to the Pottawattamie County Attorney.

Briggs was shot and killed Saturday on a road near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs after a 3:30 p.m. carjacking led to a multi-agency chase that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.

According to a follow-up report from the Omaha Police Department, officers were first called to a home in southwest Omaha shortly before 6 a.m. after Briggs forced himself into that residence and physically assaulted the woman who lives there. She was able to run away from the home and call 911, the report states, but Briggs left before officers arrived.

Investigators later determined that minutes later, Briggs had tried to drive his red 2005 Buick Century sedan through the garage of a second southwest Omaha home but wasn’t able to get in. He left but returned at about 6:20 a.m., this time successfully ramming his car through the garage door, according to the report. He got into the residence, but the woman who lived there wasn’t home at the time.

