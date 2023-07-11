Papillion community mourns death of officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders from as far away as Kearney rolled into the metro to pay their final respects to Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins on Tuesday.

Lt. Higgins died unexpectedly earlier this month after serving more than 34 years with the Papillion Police Department. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Springfield, Papillion and Ralston fire departments.

As the flag flew high over the Papillion Police Department, people arrived to wait on the procession for Lt. Higgins to on Tuesday.

Robert Ryan, a 21-year military veteran, showed up early.

“Just the thought that morning when I heard the lieutenant passed away, it broke my heart,” Ryan said. “We need to back all of our police officers in life and in passing away.”

Dozens of people waited in front of the station for the procession to pass by.

The small town showed up in a big way as the procession made its way through the community that Lt. Higgins served.

“He contributed a lot to the city of Papillion and the volunteer fire departments,” Chuck Dworak said. “We’re here to honor him and pray that he rest in peace.”

For some in the crowd, it was a very emotional day.

“[Higgins was] part of the community,” Marcia Gillon said. “I’ve been here for 27 years and I’m just paying my respects. My husband is retired military and it just means a lot to me.”

There were many law enforcement families gathered in front of the police station, signifying an abundance of support for the man in blue.

“He was a great man,” Christine Danderand said. “My husband worked with him for 30 years and we’re here to show our respect for that. My daughter has a police officer for a father so it’s important for her to stand here and show her respect for a fallen officer.”

First responders from across the metro and beyond were in the town, where many people not only knew Lt. Higgins himself, but his family as well.

“The whole family is special,” Linda Dworak said. “They contribute a lot. His dad was our mailman when I was a kid, so I’ve known him and their whole family my whole life. This is very sad.”

There were people who lined up at a number of points along the procession route to honor Lt. Higgins, who served the citizens of Sarpy County for decades.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.