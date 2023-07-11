We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Papillion community mourns death of officer

Lt. Ray Higgins served Sarpy County for over 30 years
The Papillion community gathered Tuesday to honor deceased police officer, Lt. Ray Higgins.
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders from as far away as Kearney rolled into the metro to pay their final respects to Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins on Tuesday.

Lt. Higgins died unexpectedly earlier this month after serving more than 34 years with the Papillion Police Department. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Springfield, Papillion and Ralston fire departments.

As the flag flew high over the Papillion Police Department, people arrived to wait on the procession for Lt. Higgins to on Tuesday.

Robert Ryan, a 21-year military veteran, showed up early.

“Just the thought that morning when I heard the lieutenant passed away, it broke my heart,” Ryan said. “We need to back all of our police officers in life and in passing away.”

Dozens of people waited in front of the station for the procession to pass by.

The small town showed up in a big way as the procession made its way through the community that Lt. Higgins served.

“He contributed a lot to the city of Papillion and the volunteer fire departments,” Chuck Dworak said. “We’re here to honor him and pray that he rest in peace.”

For some in the crowd, it was a very emotional day.

“[Higgins was] part of the community,” Marcia Gillon said. “I’ve been here for 27 years and I’m just paying my respects. My husband is retired military and it just means a lot to me.”

There were many law enforcement families gathered in front of the police station, signifying an abundance of support for the man in blue.

“He was a great man,” Christine Danderand said. “My husband worked with him for 30 years and we’re here to show our respect for that. My daughter has a police officer for a father so it’s important for her to stand here and show her respect for a fallen officer.”

First responders from across the metro and beyond were in the town, where many people not only knew Lt. Higgins himself, but his family as well.

“The whole family is special,” Linda Dworak said. “They contribute a lot. His dad was our mailman when I was a kid, so I’ve known him and their whole family my whole life. This is very sad.”

There were people who lined up at a number of points along the procession route to honor Lt. Higgins, who served the citizens of Sarpy County for decades.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Development for Omaha's Midtown district was again put on hold.
Midtown apartment development held up by Omaha City Council
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police identify Omaha, Council Bluffs officers involved in fatal shootout at end of chase
Lt. Ray Higgins funeral procession
Community gathers to honor Papillion Police lieutenant at memorial
Development for Omaha's Midtown district was again put on hold.
Omaha Midtown development delayed again