Omaha Police investigating gas station robbery

Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Casey's gas station.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Casey’s gas station on 40th and Dodge streets.

At about 3:18 a.m., officers responded to the business where employees told them that two unknown male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts arrived in a light-colored sedan and entered the store.

One suspect flashed a handgun and the other demanded money. After taking cash from the register, the two suspects left eastbound on Dodge Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or online at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.

