Omaha Police find body in vehicle off Interstate 680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in a ditch off Interstate 680 in north Omaha.

An OPD spokesman told 6 News that police had received a report Tuesday that there were tire tracks going off the road and into a nearby wooded area near 72nd Street.

Officers responding to the scene said a vehicle was found in the trees, and a dead man was found inside.

“There does not appear to be any foul play,” the OPD spokesman said in an email.

Investigators likely won’t be able to identify the man until the autopsy.

