We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

New details on north Omaha house fire released

OFD battled a house fire Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire located on Florence Boulevard on Monday evening.

According to an OFD release, three engines were deployed to the home at 5:55 p.m. and the blaze was deemed under control at 6:06 p.m.

No residents were in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical event.

The estimated value of the damages is $25,000 to a property valued at $54,800. The estimated value of lost contents is $5,500.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity code violations.
Contractor troubles stall Habitat for Humanity project at Omaha home
Robbery at Westgate Bank under investigation
Rusty's Midday Update
Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a...
LIVE - Iowa special session: Legislature considers 6-week abortion ban