New details on north Omaha house fire released

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a house fire located on Florence Boulevard on Monday evening.

According to an OFD release, three engines were deployed to the home at 5:55 p.m. and the blaze was deemed under control at 6:06 p.m.

No residents were in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical event.

The estimated value of the damages is $25,000 to a property valued at $54,800. The estimated value of lost contents is $5,500.

