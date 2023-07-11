Midtown apartment development held up by Omaha City Council

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cars lined the narrow streets of a midtown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Near South 31st and Marcy streets, with The Mill on Leavenworth just around the corner, developers of the 188-unit Digs Apartments hope their proposed apartment complex gets city council approvals.

But at this week’s meeting, the council put the project on hold for a second time, despite support from the city’s planning department.

Homeowners nearby say they’re not against development, they’re against what the plan will do to parking in the neighborhood.

“You’ll be lucky if you find one or two parking stalls between here and 33rd Street currently,” said homeowner Pat O’Donnell.

It gets worse in the evening, he said.

Jim Thompson has lived in the neighborhood for decades and is opposed to the plan.

“If it moves forward, [the residents will] have to beg, borrow, and hopefully not steal, cars to get where they have to go,” said Thompson.

Developments that are inside the city’s “transportation-oriented development,” or TOD, areas aren’t required to have as much parking as those in other areas of Omaha.

Right now, this development is outside of that area, but the city planning director said that’s set to change soon because of the coming streetcar.

“Of course, we were waiting for the streetcar approvals to happen and for people to get on board,” said director David Fanslau. “Now that that’s happened, we anticipate moving the TOD area further south, which would make this development code compliant. We allow for greater density. We allow for less parking. Because of the public transportation system that will be in place,” he said.

According to planning department documents, this complex would require 282 off-street parking spaces based on the number and type of units proposed. The plan, however, proposes 147 total parking stalls. Fanslau said that’s acceptable due to the building’s proximity to the pending streetcar and the expected expansion of the TOD boundaries.

O’Donnell and Thompson aren’t convinced that people will abandon their cars.

“I really believe that in Omaha, Nebraska, there’s still a need for a car,” said O’Donnell.

Fanslau said that studies show people are willing to walk around a quarter mile to public transportation stops.

According to the proposed streetcar map, the closest stop from the development to the streetcar at 31st and Farnam is half a mile.

From the proposed development to the Supermercado grocery store is roughly a quarter-mile.

The walk to the Baker’s grocery store is nearly two miles away from the development.

Fanslau said encouraging more residential density in the midtown and downtown area and public transportation use is a long game.

“What we’d like to do is bring in that public transportation system so those surface parking lots [downtown] can be redeveloped into housing, offices, commercial,” said Fanslau. “And if you build enough residential base downtown, a grocery store will follow.”

He said his department needs to think about development 20 to 30 years out.

At the city council meeting the attorney representing the developers said they worked closely with the planning department staff on the project.

“The [city’s] model doesn’t follow for that many people to have cars,” said attorney Michael Carter.

Their target leasing demographic is young professionals, he said. Carter argued that the population is moving towards public transportation.

“We have to view it as a 22-to-30-year-old,” Carter said. “That’s who we’re going to lease to and they do not want cars. As a matter of fact, they view cars as environmentally unfriendly and want to live in places that don’t have [them].”

At the meeting, councilmembers Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley raised the homeowners’ concerns over parking to the development team.

Steven Held responded: “Some insight into what is council comfortable from a parking ratio standpoint…it’s going to require a reduction in density, not an increase in parking to get to that happy medium.”

Councilmembers Don Rowe and Aimee Melton motioned for a vote on the development to be pushed back to allow for possible adjustments to the plan and for Tuesday’s missing councilmember, Brinker Harding, to weigh in on the issue.

The project will be heard again by the city council Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.