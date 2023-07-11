Mello named CEO of Omaha Chamber

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce named its new CEO on Tuesday morning.

The organization announced that former Nebraska state senator and Omaha mayoral candidate Heath Mello will step into the CEO role.

Mello served on the Nebraska state senate for eight years and was chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. He also ran for Omaha mayor in 2017, where he lost to current Mayor Jean Stothert.

A Nebraska native, Mello graduated from Gretna High School and got his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We believe Mello will continue to grow the business landscape in Omaha and drive strong workforce and economic development in Omaha and Eastern Nebraska,” Greater Omaha Chamber chair Carmen Tapio said in a press release.

Mello will replace the Chamber’s interim CEO Tim Burke, who was serving in the role since Veta Jeffery stepped down in March.

