We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mello named CEO of Omaha Chamber

Former Omaha mayoral candidate was a Nebraska state senator for eight years
Heath Mello.
Heath Mello.(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce named its new CEO on Tuesday morning.

The organization announced that former Nebraska state senator and Omaha mayoral candidate Heath Mello will step into the CEO role.

Mello served on the Nebraska state senate for eight years and was chair of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee. He also ran for Omaha mayor in 2017, where he lost to current Mayor Jean Stothert.

A Nebraska native, Mello graduated from Gretna High School and got his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We believe Mello will continue to grow the business landscape in Omaha and drive strong workforce and economic development in Omaha and Eastern Nebraska,” Greater Omaha Chamber chair Carmen Tapio said in a press release.

Mello will replace the Chamber’s interim CEO Tim Burke, who was serving in the role since Veta Jeffery stepped down in March.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Douglas County Judge Tressa Alioth of Bennington
Douglas County District Court judge ticketed for DUI
(KAIT file photo)
Douglas County recommends state ban engine braking on west Omaha street
Habitat for Humanity code violations.
Contractor troubles stall Habitat for Humanity project at Omaha home
Omaha house fire
New details on north Omaha house fire released