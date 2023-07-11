Marlins draft Emmett Olson in fourth round, Huskers make program history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Friday starter Emmett Olson is headed to the Miami Marlins organization. He was taken in the fourth round, the 110th overall pick. Olson was 6-3 with 80 strikeouts and 30 walks in 82 innings. Opponents also only it .227 against the Nebraska starter.

Emmett is the third player to go in this year’s draft from Nebraska. It’s the first time in program history the Huskers had three players selected in the first four rounds. Houston took Brice Matthews in the first round and Detroit picked Max Anderson in the second round.

Nebraska pitcher Jace Kaminska was the fourth Huskers player taken, the Rockies drafted him in the tenth round. The draft will conclude tomorrow with the final ten rounds.

