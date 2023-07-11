We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Marlins draft Emmett Olson in fourth round, Huskers make program history

Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson
Nebraska pitcher Emmett Olson(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Friday starter Emmett Olson is headed to the Miami Marlins organization. He was taken in the fourth round, the 110th overall pick. Olson was 6-3 with 80 strikeouts and 30 walks in 82 innings. Opponents also only it .227 against the Nebraska starter.

Emmett is the third player to go in this year’s draft from Nebraska. It’s the first time in program history the Huskers had three players selected in the first four rounds. Houston took Brice Matthews in the first round and Detroit picked Max Anderson in the second round.

Nebraska pitcher Jace Kaminska was the fourth Huskers player taken, the Rockies drafted him in the tenth round. The draft will conclude tomorrow with the final ten rounds.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers
19-year-old reportedly shot overnight in north Omaha park

Latest News

Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Huskers Brice Matthews and Max Anderson drafted in first two rounds
Jordy Bahl at Storm Chasers
The ‘Jordy Bahl Effect’ takes over Werner Park
Carter Nelson announces his commitment to play football at Nebraska
Carter Nelson makes Big Red leap from 8-man to Huskers
Top 2024 recruit Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska